Eugenia Vesa, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The Vesa Family mourns the loss of Eugenia Vesa (Jean), who passed away surrounded by her family Thursday, December 17, 2020, at the age of 89.

Eugenia was born June 25, 1931, to Mykola and Anna Czepak in Shpipolosy Ukraine.

September 11, 1949, her family traveled to the United States where they became citizens and made their home in Warren, Ohio. They were one of the founding families to help build the first Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church.

Eugenia was also a church member of the Alter and Rosery Society.

Eugenia was employed at Packard Electric GM for 33 years retiring in 1991.

She was a talented painter, painting beautiful landscapes. She loved gardening, cooking for her family and of course animals, so many of which she rescued. The top of her list was caregiver. She cared for her family, friends-those in need up to the very end while in a nursing home trying to care for residents there too!

Above all Eugenia’s Faith in Our Lord was paramount in her life. She lived her life for and through God and thanked him for all of her Blessings. She was waiting for the Lord to call her and when he did she was ready.

She loved her family deeply who will miss her until they meet again.

She was blessed with a son, Larry Vesa of Warren; Daughter, Janet Vesa Turner, (Douglas Turner); Granddaughter, Alexandra Turner, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Daughter-in Law and Daily caregiver, Rebecca Vesa; Grandson, Joseph Vesa and Great-grandson, Anthony Vesa, Warren.

She is survived by her brother, Dr. Bohdan Czepak of Cleveland, Ohio and sister, Maria Popyk of Cincinnati, Ohio and many other extended family members

Due to Covid 19 there will be a private service and burial at a later date to be named.

In Lieu flowers the family requests and would appreciate a mass offering in Eugenia’s Name at your own Parrish or Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Warren, Ohio.

