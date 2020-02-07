Eugene R. Sorger, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene R. Sorger, 88, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Gillette Nursing Home.

He was born December 13, 1931, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the son of John and Dorothy (Friedrich) Sorger.

He retired from Copperweld Steel as a steelworker after 40 years.

Eugene was of the Christian Faith.

Eugene served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife, Loretta Sorger; three daughters, Roxanna Jean Mines of Warren, Loree J. Little of California and Misty L. Sorger of Niles; six grandchildren; a brother, Arthur Sorger of Sagertown, Pennsylvania and a sister, Joyce Adsit of Cochranton, Pennsylvania.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother.

Family and friends may pay their respects Monday, February 10, 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A private burial will be in Greendale Cemetery in Meadville, Pennsylvania.

