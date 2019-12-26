Eugene J. “Gene” Shiamone, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene J. “Gene” Shiamone, 73, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at Trumbull Memorial Regional Hospital of a brief illness with cancer.

He was born February 25, 1946, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Angelo “Sparky” and Nancy Shiamone.

Gene was a 1964 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He retired in 2000 from Lordstown General Motors Assembly Plant as an assembler on the transmission line after 30 years. He previously worked at Van Huffle Tube and Warren City Water Department.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren and the Trumbull County Rod and Gun Club.

Gene enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, reading, pizza maker, traveling especially to Florida, was very good mechanically and could fix anything.

Eugene served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and received several honorable medals.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Carpentieri of Warren; brother-in-law, Angelo Frasca of Niles; niece, Angela (Joe) Altobelli of Aurora; nephew, Dr. Michael Fransca of Cleveland and two great-nieces, Allie and Elise.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Arlene Frasca.

Every one is asked to meet directly at St. Mary’s Church on Friday, December 27, 2019, for a a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church with Rev. Francis Katinak officiating.

Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Gene’s name to St. Mary’s Church 232 Seneca Street North East in Warren, Ohio 44481.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road North East in Warren, Ohio 44483.

