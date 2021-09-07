Esther (Pat) Johnson, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther (Pat) Johnson, 84, of Niles died peacefully at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Continuing Healthcare of Niles, Ohio.

She was born March 21, 1937 in Olive Hill, Kentucky the daughter of John and Irene Gilbert Patton.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and served in the United States Army for two years.

She was employed as the head of the Officer’s Club at the United States Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida.

She enjoyed cooking, entertaining, reading, and spending time with her family and friends.

Esther will be deeply missed by granddaughter Brooke Waldkirch of Norfolk, Virginia, sister JeNell Massuri of Niles, niece Tracy (Anthony) Raschilla of Girard, nephew Derrick Massuri of Warren, Toni (John) Harnar of Vienna, niece Deborah Krok of Niles, nephew David (Teddi) Agues of Bristolville and many great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by husband John W. Johnson, two children: a daughter Tammy Waldkirch and a son Michael Waldkirch, mother Irene Patton and father John Patton, two sisters Kathleen Agues and Geraldine McFarland and brother-in-law Frank Massuri.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Esther on Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 9:00 – 9:55 a.m. with a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. all at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Niles with Very Rev. Msgr. John A. Zuraw J.CL. as officiant.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Esther.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his two favorite charities: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN, 38105 and/or The Warren Family Mission, 155 Tod Ave NW, Warren OH, 44485.

