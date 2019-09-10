Ernest “The Coach” Grekis, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest “Ernie” “The Coach” Grekis, 80, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

He was born May 29, 1939, in Warren, Ohio the son of the late Achillis “Archie” and Lela “Elena” (Zapnoukaya) Grekis.

Ernie was a 1957 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and a graduate of Youngstown State University with a Bachelor’s of Arts Degree in History, Philosophy and Education and a Master’s in Secondary Administration from Dayton University and had also attended Bowling Green for one year.

He retired from Lakeview High School as a history teacher in 1996, as the track and cross-country coach in 2000, in 1970 he was the Assistant Head Coach of the Lakeview Cross Country Championship Team. He previously taught at Crestview for four years. He received the Jennings Award for outstanding Teacher Award from Crestview School District. In the late 1970’s he started the Lakeview Girl’s Cross Country. Ernie had received the coach of the year Award in Trumbull County for his cross-country teams numerous years, also they started the 10-mile race fund raiser in 1978 and the Lakeview School HOF. In 1995 Lakeview was runner-up in their Division Cross Country State Championship and had coached other cross country state championship teams which included Scott Snow, Steve James and Glen McCaslin and other athletes in Lakeview Cross Country.

He was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, AHEPA Zeus 88 and the Lakeview Teachers Association NEO.

Ernie was a history and civil war buff, loved horses and enjoyed trotters. He was an avid Lakeview Bulldogs, The Ohio State University Buckeyes, YSU Penguins, Crestview Rebels and Warren G. Harding Panthers football fan. His passion was golf and he loved and owned horses.

He is survived by his two sisters, Bess (James) Hord of Ft. Myers, Florida and Pauline Grekis of Warren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Danny Grekis.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a 5:00 p.m. Trisagion Service and Thursday, September 12 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Cortland.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Ernie’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street, Warren, OH 44481 or to the Lakeview Athletic Boosters Fund.

The family was also very thankful for all the visits, love, concerns, support and prayers for Ernie.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Ernie’s family.

