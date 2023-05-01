HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ernest B. “Barry” Dodgson, 82, of Howland passed away on Friday evening, April 28, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren.

Barry was born on April 22, 1941 in West Leisenring, Pennsylvania, a son of Ralph and Josephine (Tresky) Dodgson.

Barry was a 1959 graduate of Dunbar High School in Dunbar, Pennsylvania and went on to attend Fenn College, now Cleveland State University.

While in college, Barry enlisted in The United States Army and served from 1961 to 1964. Specialist Ernest B. Dodgson was stationed in France and was awarded an Honorable Discharge for his service.

Upon returning home, Barry started working in the furniture industry. In 1970, the opportunity came to start a business of his own and Barry opened Dodson Furniture, “Not in But Across from the Eastwood Mall in Niles”. Barry was Owner and Operator of Dodson Furniture until his retirement in 2011.

Barry and his family were parishioners of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Warren.

Besides his work, Barry enjoyed golfing, hunting, reading and canning hot peppers for family and friends. He was an all-around sports fan but was especially loyal to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. Barry was an outdoorsman and enjoyed visiting his family cabin in the Pennsylvania Mountains. Most of all, Barry was a family man and his family meant the world to him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Barry will always be remembered by his wife of 61 years, Janice “Jan” (Quinn) Dodgson of Howland; daughters, Darlene (Lee) Smuke of Howland, Donna (Todd) Stuber of Cortland and Dana (Joe) Roscoe of Cortland; nine grandchildren, who referred to Barry as “Pap,” Brandon Smuke (Kimberly Chea), Carley Smuke, Sydney (Andrew) Gober, Abbey, Jordan and Chase Stuber and Michael, Madison and Marikate Roscoe; great-granddaughter, Paris “Little P” Stuber; brother, Matthew (Cheri) Dodgson of Niles and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Barry was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph “Bud” Dodgson, Jr., his in-laws, Thomas and Margaret Quinn and his beloved Springer Spaniel, Maggie.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Barry on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE, where a funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Fr. Edward Stafford presiding.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Barry’s name to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2532 Burton Street Street SE, Warren, OH 44484

