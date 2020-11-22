Erminia A. “Erma” Sanders, Howland, Ohio

HOWALND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erminia A. “Erma” Sanders, 88, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at home with her family by her side.

Erma was born August 20, 1932, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Eugene (Gino) and Mary Lazzari.

She was a 1950 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Erma retired in 1995 from Yorktown Homes, Ryan Homes as a executive secretary after 25 years and had previously worked at Packard Electric for 3 years.

Erma was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren.

She enjoyed playing cards, going to casinos, dancing, reading and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Erma is survived by her husband, Michael “Mike” Sanders, whom she married July 3, 1954; two children, Tim (Karen) Sanders of Champion and Karen (Jerry) Sandford of Howland; 11 grandchildren, Erin, Christopher, Lauren, Jason, Michael, Nicholas, Mikala, Marauka, Anna, Jere and Montana; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Gregory (Colleen) Lazzari; a daughter-in-law, Bobbi Sanders of Elida, Ohio; a son-in-law, Dr. A. Scott Santucci of Howland and a sister-in-law, Florence Lazzari of Atlanta, Georgia.

She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Jeffrey Sanders; daughter, Debra Santucci; two sisters, Adrian Lazzari and Jacqualyn Burns; two brothers, Edward and Richard Lazzari and a grandson, Shaun Palette.

A private family service was held at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Entombment was in All Souls Cemetery.

