WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emily Bielecki Magusiak, age 91, of Griffin, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin, Georgia.

Mrs. Magusiak was born in Warren, Ohio on February 17, 1932, the daughter of the late Antoni and Helena Wojnar Bielecki.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 67 years, Henry J. Magusiak; her brother, Edward C. Bielecki and her sister, Leah B. Misiolek.

Survivors include her four children, Dr. Joanne M. Miller of Alpharetta, Georgia, Mr. Michael (Wendy) Magusiak of Westlake, Texas, Dr. David (Sarah) Magusiak of Griffin, Georgia and Mr Thomas (Alicia) Magusiak of Arlington, Tennessee. Emily was also survived by seven grandchildren and gtwo great-grandchildren, as well as a brother, Frank J. Bielecki; sister, Virginia (Waldz) Makosky, both of Warren Ohio, as well as several nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.

Following graduation from Warren G. Harding High School in 1950, Emily married the love of her life, Henry J. Magusiak, on May the 20, 1950 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Warren, Ohio.

The daughter of Polish immigrants, she was raised with strong religious and moral values which she lovingly passed on to her four children which she adored. Emily was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all the people she ever met. Emily relished spending time with family and passing on Polish Traditions such as making pierogi, nut roll and celebrating Wigilia at Christmas.

Over the years, Emily was an active member of the following Catholic churches, St Joseph’s and St Pius X in Warren, Ohio, Holy Savior in Clinton, Mississippi, Queen of Peace in Ocala, Florida and Sacred Heart in Griffin, Georgia. Emily prayed many a rosary and volunteered in many capacities over the years in service to others.

Emily’s hugs and kind words will be missed by all that knew her.

Visitation and funeral will be at St. Mary & St. Joseph Parish, 232 Seneca Street, Warren, OH 44481 on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Visitation will be at 2:00 p.m. with the funeral immediately following at 3:00 p.m.

Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Champion.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or the Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin, Georgia.

A Memorial Service celebrating Emily’s life will also be held at Griffin First United Methodist Church in June with date and time to be determined.

Arrangements are entrusted to Conner-Westbury Funeral Home in Griffin, Georgia and the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel in Warren, Ohio.

