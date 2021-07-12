Emilios Markakis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emilios Markakis, 93, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born April 30, 1928, in Fourni, Greece the son of Konstantinos and Kalliope Markakis.

Emilios came to Warren in 1970 and retired from the GM Assembly Plant where he worked the line as an assembler, prior he built homes on his island.

He was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren and the Fourni Koursaros Club.

He enjoyed and had a passion for gardening, visiting his native Island Fourni, cooking, telling stories to his family and he had courageous sense of humor.

Emilios was in the Greek Army.

He is survived by his two children, Kostas “Gus” (Rita) Markakis of Warren and Kalliopi “Kelly” (George J.) Graham of Howland; four grandchildren, Yiannoula “Joanna” Markakis, Daphne Markakis, Daphne (Charles Bucci, fiancé) Graham and Yanni Graham and numerous nieces and nephews in Greece.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Daphne Markakis whom he married December 6, 1956 and passed away September 28, 2010 and seven brothers, John, George, Michael, Phillip, Agisilaos, Nicholas and Demetrios Markakis.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday, July 14, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street, Warren, OH 44481, followed by an 11:00 a.m. service at the church with Fr. Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Emilio’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street, Warren, OH 44481.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.