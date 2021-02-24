Emilia Maria Placanica, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emilia Maria Placanica, 83, of Warren passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, Warren, Ohio.

Emilia was born on May 8, 1937 in Caulonia, Regio Calabria, Italy, daughter of Ilario and Rosa.

Emilia married the love of her life, Francesco Carmelo “Frank” Placanica on October 13, 1957. They shared 52 years of marriage together until Frank’s passing in 2010.

Prior to coming to the United States in 1960, Emilia graduated and held a degree as a tailor for men and women’s garments. She retired after a 30-plus year career working in various department stores.

Emilia enjoyed sewing, cooking, knitting, crocheting, making ceramics, reading, being with friends and family; however, she most enjoyed and loved babysitting her grandchildren. Emilia was a God-fearing woman and greatly enjoyed reading prayers in Italian.

Emilia will be dearly missed by her children, Anna Maria Placanica of Washington D.C., Sandra “Sandy” Placanica–Frazeskos of Warren, Renee Placanica of Warren and Antonio F “Tony” Placanica of Liberty; grandchildren, Francesca, Isabella and Georgio Frazeskos, Francesco McElrath, Adrianna, Olivia and triplets, Antonio, Francesco and Dominico Placanica. In New York, Emilia leaves her niece Rosa Placanica along with her children (great niece/nephew) Angelica Blazina-Mantovani and family and Fabio Blazina. Additionally, Emilia leaves many family members abroad to include sister-in-law Rosa (Australia) as well many nieces/nephews/great niece and nephews/cousins in Italy and Australia.

Emilia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Frank, daughter, Angelina Placanica, two brothers and three sisters.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Christopher Cicero on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish – St. James Church Site.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Emilia on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE Warren, OH 44483.

Masks and social distancing will be mandated at the funeral home and at the church.

For those unable to attend the services, a livestream will be available on the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Parish facebook page.

