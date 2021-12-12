WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elmer R. Yenchochik, 88, passed away peacefully Friday, December 10, 2021, at his home.

Elmer was born May 22, 1933, in Mingo Juction, the son of John and Margaret (Kushner) Yenchochik.

He was a 1952 graduate of Warren, G. Harding High School.

He came to Warren in 1945 and retired from Republic Steel and LTV in 1985 as a master machinist after 30 years.

Elmer was a member of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Warren, where he had sung in the choir.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle and fixing things. He also enjoyed traveling and had been to all 50 states and 13 countries.

Elmer served our country in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict serving on the USS Hornet Air Craft Carrier and the USS Bennington Air Craft Carrier.

Elmer is survived by his kids Debra Yenchochik of Warren, Jeffry Yenchochik of Warren and Karin (Don) Christley of Northfield, Ohio; two grandchildren, Matthew and Nina Christley and a sister, Betty Ann Bednarik of Warren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann Yenchochik, whom he married July 12, 1953 and passed away September 29, 2019; a sister Margie Quinn and a brother, Nick Yenchochik.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Elmer on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 2053 North Rd NE, Warren, OH 44483, where a service will follow at the Church at 1:00 p.m., with Very Reverend Protopresbyter Kenneth Bachofsky, Ph.D, Min., officiating.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Elmer’s name to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church 2053 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Elmer’s family, please visit our floral store.