WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elmer B. Marion, 92, entered his heavenly home on Tuesday evening, October 31, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

Elmer was born on April 4, 1931 in Wellsburg West Virginia, a son of Agnes (Barsi) and Elmer Marion, Sr.

He was a Harding High School graduate and went on to serve in the 82nd airborne from 1951-1953.

On October 18, 1952, Elmer married the love of his life, Catherine “Kay” Mazza. In their 68 years of marriage they built a beautiful family that continues to grow. Together they owned Marion Carpet and Tile from 1963-2000. They cherished all of their days together and especially enjoyed their trips to Italy and large family vacations to Disney with all of their grandchildren.

Elmer enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, more than anything else. He was the patriarch of his family with a strong Italian heritage, deeply rooted in special traditions. He loved to watch Notre Dame play and never turned down a sweet treat.

Elmer will always be remembered by his children, Michael (Nickie) Marion of Niles and Marie (Michael) Jones of Cortland; a daughter-in-law, Janice Marion of Girard; six grandchildren, Christina (Rob) Drsek, Gina (Ryan) Sabol, Michael (Kelsey) Marion, Brittany (Paul) Cornelius, Lana Jones and Andrea (Josh) Shaffer; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Elmer was preceded in death by his wife, Kay and son, Thomas Marion.

Elmer’s family extends the deepest gratitude to Renate Parker who cared for him lovingly and is a cherished friend of the family, as well as many others who touched his life through caregiving.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Elmer on Friday, November 3, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, 3020 Reeves Road, Warren, OH 44483. A Funeral Mass will follow at the church at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Christopher Cicero Presiding.

Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Elmers’s name to St. Mary’s Restoration Fund, 232 Seneca Street NE, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Elmers’s family.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 3 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.