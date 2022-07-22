NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellen Romanov Vitello, age 96, formerly of Newton Falls, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 9 at Solaris Healthcare Lake Bennet in Ocoee, Florida.

Ellen was born on December 4, 1926, in Newton Falls, Ohio, the daughter of the Sofia and Wasyl Romanov.

Ellen was a 1943 graduate of Newton Falls High School.

She then went on to work at Trumbull Lamp in Warren.

On September 25, 1954 she married Patrick Anthony Vitello.

Ellen was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family and community. She led an active life and was a skilled golfer and bowler. She enjoyed playing Bingo and never missed an opportunity for a good game of Hand & Foot.

Ellen will be remembered by her children, Debra Vitello of Los Angeles, California and Robert Vitello of Winter Garden, Florida; her three grandchildren, Isabella, Sophia and Samantha, as well as her many friends and family who all loved her very much.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Ellen for memorial calling hours on Friday, July 29, 2022, from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church of Warren, 232 Seneca Avenue NE. A Funeral Mass will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church.

Inurnment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Warren.

