WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellen Mary McCombs, 78, of Warren passed away Wednesday morning, August 10, 2022 at her home in Warren, surrounded by her family.

Ellen was born on October 27, 1943 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Stephen and Doris (Early) Georgalas.

After attending Warren G. Harding High School, she went on to be a proud homemaker, as well as a line inspector at the GE plant in Niles for 24 years.

Ellen enjoyed sewing, crafts and traveling with her children, especially trips to Gettysburg. She was also an avid animal lover.

Ellen was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Ellen will always be remembered by her three children, Regina “Gina” (Ed) Pantilla of Cortland, Patrick McCombs of Warren and Eric McCombs of Warren; grandchildren, Patrick and Hunter McCombs; three great-grandchildren, Keian, Kylin and Kinley; brothers, Thomas Georgalas of Wellsville and Alex “Elgy” (Irene) Georgalas of Niles and a sister, Eugenia Dolan of Warren.

Besides her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon McCombs, whom she married on June 19, 1967; grandson, Jared McCombs; brothers, Robert “Tiny Ellis and Stephen Georgalas; sisters-in-law, Mary Ellis and Stella Georgalas and brother-in-law, Tom Dolan.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Ellen on Monday, August 15, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE and again on Tuesday morning, August 16, 2022 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding.

Burial will take place at park Cemetery in Garrettsville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Ellen’s name to The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

