Ellen L. Mikesell, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellen L. Mikesell of Niles passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on June 19, 1937 in Warren to William T. Dolan and Mary Flynn Dolan.

She was a 1955 graduate of St. Mary’s High School.

After graduation she worked as a dental assistant for many years and was a member of the Warren Dental Assistant Society.

Ellen was a proud member of various clubs in the area such as the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority of Warren, Warren A.B.W.A., Ski Club and K of C Ladies 620.

Ellen loved flowers, decorating and her Irish heritage but most of all loved laughing and enjoying every minute she could spend with her family. Ellen left a piece of her heart with all of her loved ones.

She married Richard Mikesell (who survives) on February 20, 1960. Together they raised four wonderful children, Joellen (Bret) Manz of Cortland, Thomas (Jackie) Mikesell of Warren, David Mikesell of Wilmington, North Carolina and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Mikesell of Canfield. Ellen loved and adored her grandchildren, Alicia (Edward ) Stonestreet, Kelsy (Samuel) Gatta, Jenna (Michael) Mariano, Kayla ( Christopher) Morgan, Joseph Mikesell, Jacob Mikesell, Lorelei Mikesell and Annabel Mikesell. She was blessed with five great-grandchildren, Mia, Brynley and Eddie Stonestreet, Maria Gatta and Luke Morgan. Ellen is also survived by her dear sister, Sally (Louis) Scarnecchia of Ann Arbor, Michigan; brother-in-law, Samuel Accordino; sister-in-law, Eugenia Dolan; sister-in-law, Susan (Dave) Pointis of Richmond, Indiana; sister-in-law, Barbara Schwegman of Bloomington, Indiana; brother-in-law, Larry Mikesell of Richmond, Indiana and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary; her sister, Marilou Accordino and her brother, Tom Dolan.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio.

Services will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Roberts Church in Cortland with Rev. Carl Kish officiating.

The family would like to thank Ohio Living Lake Vista and Ohio Living Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of gifts donations can be made in Ellen’s name to Ohio Living Lake Vista and Ohio Living Hospice.

