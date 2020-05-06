Elizabeth Jones, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Betty” Jones, 89, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Armstrong Memory Care Assisted Living after an extended illness.

She was born October 30, 1930, in Cherry Valley, Ohio, the daughter of Lloyd and Mary Freeman Dawson.

Betty was a 1948 graduate of Howland High School.

She retired from Cortland Banks as Head Teller after 30 years.

Betty was a member of Cortland Christian Church.

She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, sewing and cooking; she was a wonderful baker!

Betty was the best mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother in the world. She was a friend to everyone. She was kind and giving, always ready with a helping hand. This beautiful lady taught us all how to live, laugh and love. She will be loved and missed.

She is survived by her children, Dorothy Denman of Cortland, Karen (Kevin) Kuriatnyk of Cortland, Terry (Sharon) Jones of Vienna and Timothy (Sharon) Jones of Dublin; her grandchildren, Christopher (Tami) Shafer, Melia (Jerry) Roth, Kyle (Ashley) Kuriatnyk, Keith (Kristina) Denman, Scott (Kayla) Denman, Kevin (Kelli) Denman, Brandi (John) Gilbert, Sean Kail, Teryn Jones and Colleen (Tyler) Hovanic; ten great-grandchildren; a brother, George Dawson of Texas and many beloved nieces and nephews.

On May 19, 1950, Betty married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Jones. They shared almost 67 wonderful years of marriage together before his passing on April 03, 2017. She is also preceded in death by her parents; a great-granddaughter, Alexandria Shafer; a brother, Hank Dawson and two sisters, Eloise Craig and Barbara Bierworth.

A private family service will be held at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Camelot Center, 3498 Barclay Messerly Road, Southington, OH 44470 in Betty’s name.

