Elizabeth J. Hall, Hartford, Ohio – Obituary

HARTFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth (Betty) J. Hall, age 89, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at her residence in Harvest, Alabama.

Mrs. Hall, was born January 9, 1930 in Hartford, Ohio to Andrea and Annunziata Mariani.

She graduated from Hartford High School in 1948.

A lifelong member of Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, she sang in the choir for ten years.

She especially loved to sing, yodel and play country music songs on her guitar.

The words she tried to live by: “I pass through this world but once, if therefore, there is any good that I can do, any kindness that I can show to any human being, let me do it now, let me not defer nor neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again.”

She leaves behind son, Richard Hall, Sr. of Erie, Pennsylvania. She has been under the loving care of her only daughter, Linda Walker; precious grandchildren, Richard Hall, Jr. (Ashley), Alexis Walker-Story (Josh) and Elizabeth Walker; great-grandchildren, Kylee Ginnicks-Hall, Jolynn Hall and Abiney, Conner, Dane and West Story and two sisters, Sally Visocan and Rose Harrow.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Ronald S. Hall; her parents; brothers, Carmine, Domenic, Mike, Steve and sisters, Mary Schultz, Teresa Masotte and Marian Cook.

Funeral service will be Saturday, September 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in Vienna, Ohio. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. prior to Mass.

Internment will be in Vienna Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please donate time or resources to your local Hospice or Kindred Hospice of Madison County, Alabama. (If you must send flowers, please consider something that can be planted outside).

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Mabel’s family.