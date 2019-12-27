Elizabeth (Ginocchio) Heltzel, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Ginocchio Heltzel, 92, recently of Cary, North Carolina and formerly of Warren, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Born on January 15, 1927, Beth grew up in Little Rock, Arkansas with loving parents Frank J. and Bess Rogoski Ginocchio and younger sister, Wanda.

A graduate of Little Rock High School, Beth matriculated at Marymount College in Tarrytown, New York.

She was invited to Warren, Ohio one holiday weekend by her college roommate, Madeleine Heltzel, where she met Madeleine’s brother, Don, who had just returned home after serving in World War II.

Beth and Don’s friendship blossomed and they married on June 19, 1948.

Having grown up in the South, Beth nevertheless adapted well to her new home in Ohio’s colder climate and especially enjoyed gardening in spring and summer. She generously shared the bounty of her vegetable garden with friends and family, for which her husband Don, not fond of their annual bumper crop of zucchini, was particularly grateful.

Beth was an active volunteer and 25-year member of Trumbull County Mobile Meals. Don often joined her to help deliver meals throughout the area. She was also a long-standing member in Service League, Book Club and Bridge Group.

Beth enjoyed traveling and continued to enjoy bridge throughout her life, joining bridge groups wherever she lived.

Dedication to faith and family, however, was the cornerstone of Beth’s life. She was a charter member of Blessed Sacrament Church and a familiar participant at daily mass.

Beth did not grow up learning to cook, but once married, she was an avid recipe collector and quickly taught herself the art. She became an excellent cook who is fondly remembered by all for her wonderful holiday meals, including at Christmas, many dozens of homemade cookies baked in tandem with her sister Wanda and shared generously with family and friends alike. As the family grew, she was a model of true Southern hospitality, welcoming with delicious meals, children, grandchildren and extended family from various parts of the country. She was particularly known for her apple and peach pies and her Pennsylvania Dutch pot pie, a recipe she inherited from her mother-in-law.

Her dedication and love for family, and exceptional kindness to all she met are her legacy.

She remains cherished by her family and those who knew her.

Beth was predeceased by her parents; husband, Don; daughter-in-law, Betsy Kline Heltzel; son-in-law, Sandy M. Albu; godson, Chris Benson and grandnephew, Alex Paganelli.

She leaves behind loved children, Dr. Terence Heltzel (Cathy) of Warren, Frances Susan Albu (Sandy) of Morrisville, North Carolina, Mary Kathryn Taylor (Nathaniel) of Winston-Salem, Northy Carolina, Joseph William Heltzel II (Aimee) of White Plains, New York and Christopher Heltzel (Noreen) of Kent, Ohio and cherished grandchildren, Christopher P. Heltzel, Dr. David A. Heltzel (Ilian), Dr. Alexander J. Heltzel (Leigh), Anne Elizabeth Heltzel, Natalie D. McKenna (Jason), Nicholas V. Albu (Amy), Sarah E. Kantelis (Bruce), A. Winfield Simmons (John), Nat D. Taylor, Jr. (Carmen), Travis D. Heltzel, Will A. Heltzel, and Mario L. Heltzel. Beth is also survived by 20 beloved great-grandchildren, Sydney and Reagan Heltzel, Margot, Samantha, Madeleine, Alex and Austin Heltzel, Jack and Elizabeth McKenna, Jaymes and Harper Albu, Nathaniel Kantelis, John, William and Thomas Simmons, Mason, Eliza and Ava Taylor and Zyia and Zariana Heltzel; sister, Wanda Frances Paganelli and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. and Monday, December 30, 2019 from 9:00 – 9:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road North East in Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church with Reverend Peter Haladej officiating.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Warren.

The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be considered to Trumbull Mobile Meals, Blessed Sacrament Church or a charity of your choice.

