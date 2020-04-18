Elizabeth A. Palmer, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth A. Palmer, 92, passed away due to complications from a stroke Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Humility House of Austintown.

She was born October 28, 1927, in Newton Falls, Ohio, the daughter of Frank and Marianna (Russo) Migliaccio.

She moved to Wyandotte, Michigan at the age of two and moved to Warren in 1946 from Wyandotte, Michigan.

Elizabeth was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles, Ohio.

She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, playing cards and was an excellent cook of Italian foods.

She is survived by her children, Marie Moransky of Mineral Ridge, and Joseph Palmer of Niles; three grandchildren, Michael (Chrissy) Palmer, Ellie (Aaron) Westerburg and Toni (Aaron) Wallace; six great-grandchildren, Michael and Stephen Palmer, Maddox and Mason Westerburg and Bradley and Dominic Wallace; a brother, Joe Migliaccio of Trenton, Michigan.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dominic T. Palmer whom she married October 5, 1946 and passed away November 10, 1995; a son, Dominic “Tom” Palmer; a son-in-law, Bill Moransky; a daughter-in-law, Karen Palmer; two brothers, Sam and Frank Migliaccio; three sisters, Mary Monaco, Rose Bozzo and Grace Jelsomeno Lewis.

A private family service will be held at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

The Family would like to thank Humilty House of Austintown staff for their kindness and care of Elizabeth during this past year.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 20 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.