WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth “Liz” A. Hamilton, 62, passed away unexpectedly at her Detroit, Michigan home on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

Liz was born August 23, 1960, the oldest child of James and Patricia Davis in Warren, Ohio, where she was raised and lived most of her life.

She was a 1978 graduate of Howland High School.

She worked for nearly 30 years at General Motors, including GM Lordstown, GM Fairfax and Factory Zero/GM Detroit-Hamtramck.

Liz was an avid fiber artist and could always be seen knitting or crocheting. She was unique, a strong-willed and opinionated woman, a doting grandmother, a lifelong David Bowie fan, a hard and loyal worker, who loved zoos, museums and antique stores.

She is preceded in death by her father, James Davis.

She survived by her mother, Patricia Davis; five siblings, Rebecca (David) Fox, Barbara (Roger) Orsinelli, Jennifer (James) Lewellyn, Cynthia Davis and James (Sandra) Davis; her loving husband of 33 years, Eric Hamilton; her four children, Justin Davis, Matthew (Ashley), Kathryn and Isabelle (Kelsey); one grandson, Colin and many nieces and nephews.

Liz’s family will honor her with private services.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kansas City Zoo online at kansascityzoo.org/form/memorial-gift.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 31 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.