YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Elio Sorice, 70, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Elio was born February 2, 1953, in Sperone, Italy, the son of Michele and Maria Ferone Sorice.

Elio proudly served his country in the United States Navy during Vietnam from 1970 to 1972.

He was a retired truck driver.

Elio was a lover of animals and a member of several Veteran Clubs in the area.

Elio is survived by three siblings, Isabella (Nunzio) Napolitano, Josephine Carbone, and Elia (Joseph) Ambrose; several loving nieces and nephews; and a brother-in-law, Tony Esposito.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Caroline Esposito.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023, followed by a 6:00 p.m. service at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave., in Boardman, with military honors provided by the great men of V.F.W. Post 9571 of Ellsworth.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests monetary donations be made in Elio’s name to Animal Charities, 4140 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Elio Sorice, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 27 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.