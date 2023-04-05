WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleftheria R. “Victoria” Varlas, 78, of Warren, passed away on Tuesday morning, April 4, 2023 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

Victoria was born on September 10, 1944 in Olympi Chios Greece, a daughter of Georgio and Stamatia (Xideris) Rozakis.

In 1968, Victoria moved to Canada where she married the love of her life, Erotokritos “Terry” Varlas, on June 15. They moved to the United States and settled in Warren in 1973. The two raised their family and shared 25 years of marriage together until Erotokritos’ passing in 1994.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Victoria had a career working for AVI Food Systems.

She was also a dedicated member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, where she was an annual Greek Festival Volunteer.

Victoria also enjoyed gardening, where she had the tallest sunflowers and her peach trees, cooking, where she continued to feed her children, grandchildren and neighbors who loved her dishes, crocheting and walking in nature. She enjoyed socializing with her community in Mecca and Warren with her many friends whom she loved. Most of all, she adored her family, especially her grandkids. She cherished the opportunity to support them in their sporting events. Victoria will be missed for her spirited personality by all who knew and loved her.

Victoria will always be remembered by her children, Steven Varlas of Waldorff, Maryland, Kate (James) Fisher of Columbus and Pete Varlas of Columbus/Mecca; grandchildren, Eric and Olivea Varlas and Ritsa, Thomas and Renna Fisher; a brother, Michael (Despina) Rozakis of Greece; sisters-in-law, Kaliope Kondolios, Angela Biason and Eleni Athanasiou (Christo); nieces, Connie Mancini, Maryann, McGinley and Louise Heusel; nephews, George and Gregory Loufakis, Costa Gailas, George Rozakis and Pete, Jim and Terry Kondolios, Steve, Alan and Joe Biason and nieces Ourania Pashos, Sandy Varlas and Jessica Kontogiannis.

Besides her parents, Victoria was preceded in death by her husband, Erotokritos Varlas and sisters, Athena Loufaki and Marina Mamakos.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Victoria on Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, 429 High Street NE, followed by a Funeral Liturgy at 12:30 p.m. with Fr. Constantine Valantasis presiding.

Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Victoria’s name to St Demetrios Church, 429 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481; The Warren Family Mission, P.O. Box 311, Warren, OH 44482 or St. Vincent DePaul Society, 2431 Niles Road SE, Warren, OH 44484.

