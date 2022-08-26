WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor R. Novotny, 98, of Warren passed away on Monday morning, August 22, 2022 at Crossroads Hospice in Warren.

Eleanor was born on March 13, 1924 in Oliver, Pennsylvania to Nicholas and Anna (Rabatin) Dolney. She was one of nine children, five boys and four girls

After marrying Edward J. Novotny on August 11, 1945, Eleanor became a proud homemaker.

She was also dedicated to her faith and her home parish of St. Cyril and Methodius Church, now St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. She was a proud pierogi volunteer and a member of the C & M Guild, Altar & Rosary Society and 300 Club, all at St. Cyril and Methodius.

Eleanor loved her family and was blessed with many grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Eleanor will always be remembered by her children, Nicholas M. (Barbara) Novotny of Mineral Ridge, Mark (Eileen) Novotny of Cortland, Bernard E. (Kathy) Novotny of Howland and Gloria J. (Gary) Powell of Davidson, North Carolina; nine grandchildren, Nicholas, Jr. (Sharon) Novotny, Melody (Pete) Milkovich, Jeffery Novotny (Alicia), Elizabeth Novotny, Brian (Kate) Novotny, Daniel, Mark and Joanna Novotny and Carey Jo Myers; great-grandchildren, Andrew, Christopher, Nora, Luke, Asa, Chloe, Sierra and Jasmina and a brother, Raymond Dolney of Howland.

Besides her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, in 1995 and her siblings, Anna Mae Konetsco, Irene Stemock, Rita Karlovich and Edward, William, Joe and John Dolney.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Eleanor on Monday, August 29, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary and St. Joseph Church in Warren, 232 Seneca Avenue NE. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Frantisek Katrinak presiding.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Eleanor’s name.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 28 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.