Elaine Veronica (Kohut) Shappell, Mentor, Ohio

MENTOR, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine Veronica (Kohut) Shappell, 82, passed away Tuesday, April 14 in Mentor, Ohio.

Elaine was born in Irwin, Pennsylvania to James and Anna Mae Kohut who were lifelong members of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

She graduated from Holland High School class of 1956.

When her children were in high school, Elaine went back to school to achieve a bachelor’s degree in accounting, Magnu Cum Laude at Lake Erie College and a master’s from University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

She was a tax consultant for many businesses and many of her friends and family, as well as a professional accountant for the City of Wilmington.

Not one to sit idle in retirement, Elaine became a realtor/broker and sold homes through network real estate in Wilmington.

Elaine was a member of Church of the Servant Episcopal Church in Wilmington.

Elaine loved to travel, dine and hold lively conversations with friends old and new. Her second home in Lake Havasu, Arizona was a cherished respite.

Above all, Elaine loved her family. She never missed a birthday, anniversary or any opportunity to send a handwritten card or phone call to the people she held close. She will be greatly missed by the many whom she touched with her giving spirit and generosity.

She is survived by sons John (Katy) Gyurek of Indianapolis, Indiana and Russell (Gail) Gyurek of Raleigh, North Carolina; daughter, Lisa Gyurek of Mentor, Ohio; grandchildren, Sydney, Madelyn and Croix Gyurek; siblings, Edward Kohut, Patricia Kohut Bazar, Kenneth Kohut all of Warren, Ohio, James (Anne) Kohut of Novi, Michigan, as well as many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family.

Elaine is preceded in death by husbands ,John Walter Gyurek and Andrew Shappell; granddaughter, Cassie Gyurek.

Private graveside services will be held Monday, April 20, 2020 at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date; the family respectfully requests cards and flowers at that time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, Warren.

