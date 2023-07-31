WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine M. Taylor, 69, of Warren passed away on Thursday morning, July 27, 2023 at her home in Warren.

Elaine was born on December 8, 1953, a daughter of Samuel E. Sr. and Shirley (Meier) Lanza.

She attended Burgettstown Junior Senior High School and went on to become a medical transcriptionist.

Besides her work, Elaine enjoyed collecting and watching movies and collecting and listening to music. She loved being around babies. Elaine will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

Elaine is survived by her daughter, Laverne (Chad) Conley; grandchildren, Cordell and Kyle Conley; siblings, Linda Allen, Samuel E. Lanza, Jr., Marilyn Porec, David (Carol) Lanza, Edward J. (Donna) Lanza and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by her husband, Ray T. Taylor; sister, Peggy Eaton and brother-in-law, Ron Allen.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Elaine on Monday, July 31, 2023 from 10:30am to 12:00 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren.

A funeral service will follow at noon at the funeral home.

Burial will take place in Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Elaine’s name to Traditions Hospice, 4531 Belmont Avenue Unit #7 Youngstown, Ohio 44505

