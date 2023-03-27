CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine C. Smith, 81, of Cortland, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Cortland Healthcare Center.

She was born July 13, 1941, in Warren, the daughter of James Carbone and Nellie Laprocina Carbone.

Elaine was a 1959 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a secretary, having worked for St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church and the United States Army Corps of Engineers, retiring from Mosquito Creek Lake.

At St. Roberts, Elaine was involved in the former Ladies Guild, the funeral committee, as an offering counter, at rummage sales and at St. Vincent DePaul.

An avid reader, she belonged to the Friends of the Cortland Library. She helped adults learn to read and was involved with Ohio Reads in the schools. She also volunteered as an election worker and as a packer for Trumbull Mobile Meals.

Elaine enjoyed traveling, playing Scrabble, cross stitching and watching sports. She was a member of card clubs and in previous years, bowling leagues. She always tried new recipes, offering an “experiment” at nearly every holiday and her pizzelles were quite popular.

Elaine is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Dave Jones of Cortland; brother, Ralph Carbone of Cortland; stepchildren, Ronald Robbins, Patti Bergman, Ward Smith and Robert Smith; many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and cousins.

She was preceded in death in 2022 by her husband, William R. Smith; a stepson, Dale Robbins and a son-in-law, Kevin Bergman.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 30, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Cortland, where a Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery.

Special thanks to her caregivers, Linda Tortorete, Sandy Heeter, Cortland Healthcare and Champion Estates Assisted Living.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Cortland Library, 578 Lakeview Drive, Cortland, OH 44410.

Elaine had many friends and believed they were the most important part of life. As she accepted what came her way and retained her sense of humor, she would say, “It is what it is.”

