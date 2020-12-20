Edward T. Beil, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward T Beil, 84, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

Born August 26, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio to Edwin and Grace Regnery Lewis (Beil). His Father Edwin passed before his birth. He was adopted by Ralph Beil at the age of four.

He graduated from Ursuline High school in 1954 and went on to graduate from Youngstown University in 1959 with a degree in electrical engineering from the Rayen Engineering School. Ed was a licensed professional engineer.

Ed was employed by Ohio Edison for 35 years filling many diverse roles at Ohio Edison. He retired as the Warren Division Manager in 1994. He went on to work for the Youngstown Warren Chamber of Commerce from 1995-2003, working to bring new business to the community.

Ed proudly served on many boards in the community he loved including The Red Cross, The United Way, Boy Scouts of America, Leadership Warren, The Youngstown Air Force Reserve Base Community Council and the St. Joseph Riverside Hospital Development Foundation. Ed also served as the Assistant Director of the Trumbull County Planning Commission.

Ed officiated high school football for over 25 years and was an avid Notre Dame and Youngstown State football fan.

Family was very important to Ed. He is beloved by his family and he was always there with an encouraging word or a hug. For many years Ed golfed and enjoyed golfing with his family. The family gathered frequently to celebrate a number of occasions including many Sunday dinners that his children enjoyed hosting.

He married Dorothy Kosiba in 1959 who preceded him in passing in 1972. He married Joanne Elwood in 1973.

His mother Grace Beil and father Ralph Beil have also preceding him in passing.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne and five children, Janet Thompson, Pat Bayerl (Jim), Sally Demidovich (Bill), Daniel Beil (Lisa) and Richard Beil (Crissy).

He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Nicole Virga (Robert), Emily Phipps and Matthew Thompson (Sandra), Beau Bayerl, Gabrielle and Brooke Demidovich, Daniel, Amy and Olivia Beil and Connor, Taylor and Carter Beil.

In addition, he is also survived by his lifelong friend, Father Carl Kish, and other cousins and good friends.

We want to thank all of Ed’s wonderful compassionate care givers, Serine, who was Ed’s primary care giver, all the staff at Home Instead, the staff of Austinwoods, Shepard of the Valley Howland and Liberty and the staff of 7 West Extension at St Elizabeth Health Center. The family is blessed by all of you!

A private family service was held at Calvary Cemetery.

A memorial service is planned to be held at St Roberts Church in Cortland, Ohio sometime in 2021.

Donations can be made to St. Roberts Church, Cortland.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

