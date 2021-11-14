Edward R. Meeker, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward R. Meeker, 78, passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, at St. Joseph Health Center after a battle with lung cancer.

Edward was born May 11, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, the son of John and Gladys Meeker.

He was a graduate of Fowler High School, where he was a four-year letterman in basketball, also ran track, played baseball and was the all-time leading scorer at the high school and was in the top 10 leading scorers in Trumbull County history up until the late 1990s.

Edward retired from Local 396 Plumbers & Pipe Fitters Union after 50 years.

He enjoyed gardening, going to craft shows, fishing, outdoor activities and especially, his grandchildren.

Edward will be missed by his wife, Nancy Meeker, whom he married June 19, 1965; three sons Rodney Meeker of Mecca, Matthew (Leesa) Meeker of Flat Rock, Michigan, Brian (Robyn) Meeker of Hudson and eight grandchildren, Madison, Delaney, Kyle, Emily, Lauren, Boston, Mckinley and Sterling.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Bill Meeker and a sister, Carol Meeker.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Edward, Wednesday, November 17, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be Wednesday, at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.

The family is requiring everyone attending calling hours and service to wear masks.

Burial will be in Fowler Township Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Edward’s family.

