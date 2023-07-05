WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa, Edward Berish. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at the age of 87.

He was a dedicated family man, a skilled bricklayer and a pillar of strength in our lives. As we mourn his loss, we also celebrate the incredible life he lived and the countless memories he created. We take comfort in knowing he’s pain free at last with God in Heaven.

Ed was born on November 27, 1935 in Aultman, Pennsylvania to the late Peter and Mary Berish.

He graduated from Warren G. Harding in 1953 and began his career as a bricklayer shortly thereafter in 1954.

Ed was drafted into the Army in 1958 and served two years as a tank commander in Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Upon his return, he continued on his journey as a skilled bricklayer for 31 years under the guidance of E. Henry Construction. In 1985 he started his own company, Five Star Construction, which was named in honor of his five daughters. Throughout his career, he contributed to the construction of numerous commercial buildings. He loved to say “I built that” when driving by one of his creations. He retired in 1999 after 45 years in the industry. With every brick he laid, he left behind a lasting mark of his craftsmanship and dedication. His work stands as a testament to his skill, precision and strong work ethic.

While his professional accomplishments were significant, it was his role as a family man that truly defined him. Ed was a devoted husband to Gloria, his beloved partner of 61 years. They married on October 7, 1961 and built a life together filled with love, laughter and blessings. Their marriage was an inspiration to all who knew them.

As a father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Ed embraced his role with unwavering dedication and unconditional love. He made sure his daughters knew that God and family come first. He instilled in them the values of hard work, integrity and compassion. His wisdom and guidance will forever be treasured and his influence will shape the lives of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren for years to come.

Beyond his professional and familial achievements, Ed had several hobbies and interests. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking and doing crossword puzzles. He was famous for his Swiss steak dinners and loved cooking for the entire family. He was a member of the How Kola hunt club. Ed also enjoyed weekly visits to “the office” with his wife and sister-in-law, Joyce “Babe.”

He was raised Catholic and also attended St. Nicholas Orthodox Church with his wife. (This was one of many churches Ed helped to build!)

In addition to his wife, Ed is survived by his “Five Stars”, Denise (Bernie) Thompson, Lisa Wilson, Diane (Dave) Douce, Sandy (Lee) Hartman and Beth (Ed) Liebal. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Sara (Andy) Arnio, Ben Wilson, Devan Douce, Danielle Douce, Joshua Hartman and Matthew Hartman; four great-grandchildren, Sam, Emma, Lincoln and Isla; sister-in-law, Joyce “Babe” Delida; niece, Kathy Berish and nephew, David Delida.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bob and his wife, June; sister, Margaret; brother-in-law, Bob and his wife, Dee Delida; nephew, Bobby Delida and most recently his son-in-law, Jim Wilson.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Ed on Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 2053 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, where a Funeral Liturgy will follow at 12:00 Noon.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 2053 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Rest in eternal peace, our dear husband, dad, grandpa and dido. You will forever reside in our hearts, and your memory will be cherished for generations to come.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edward G. Berish, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.