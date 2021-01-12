Edith Ritch, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edith A. Ritch, 89, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Regional Hospital.

Edith graduated from Warren G. Harding.

She retired from Thomas Steel and Trumbull County Joint Vocation School.

Her greatest joy was spending 51 years with the love of her life, Carl, whom she married on October 18, 1969. They traveled the world exploring new places and meeting new lifelong friends.

An active member of St. Thomas and St. Pius X churches, she enjoyed assisting in fund raising events. As a Clown Ministry member, she visited many nursing homes and hospitals. Carl and she decorated St. Thomas with their beautiful palm braid arrangements on Palm Sunday.

Embracing her Italian-American heritage, she served as a committee member for the Warren Italian-American Heritage festivals. An avid OSU and Northwestern football fans attending many games. Her favorite hobby was researching the family genealogy.

Edith enjoyed her many friends through many organizations, St. Thomas Womens’ Guild, Howland Scope Red Hat Society, Hummel Club, Beta Sigma Phi sorority.

She is survived by her husband, Carl; many nieces and nephews (three generations) and extended family and friends.

Edith is preceded in death by her parents, Emidio and Corinne D’Altorio and sisters, Mary (Alfred) Masciangelo and Elmina (Herbert) Ricci.

Family and friends may pay their respects Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle, 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Frank Zanni officiating.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored, and all guests, must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors exit the funeral home after paying their respects to the family. Unless you are staying for the Service. Please do not linger.

A private Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Edith’s name to St. Thomas the Apostle, 4453 Warren-Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473.

Arrangements handled by Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

