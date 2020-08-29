Duilia Lombardi, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Duilia “Dee” Lombardi, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was 84.

Dee was born on November 24, 1935, in Rome, Italy, the daughter of Marco and Elisa Ranalli Abruzzi and immigrated to Warren in 1955 from Italy.

She was co-owner with her husband of Lombardi’s Restaurant in Cortland for 20 years.

Mrs. Lombardi was an excellent homemaker and an excellent seamstress. She enjoyed traveling and often returned to her family’s hometown of Collelongo, Aquila.

She is survived by her husband, Domenic Lombardi, whom she married November 26, 1961; two children, Rose of Rye, New York and Frank of Warren and a sister, Gina Bodor of Warren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Gino Abruzzi and Sergio “Joe” Abruzzi; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Abruzzi and a brother-in-law, Attorney Frank R. Bodor.

A special thank you is expressed to the critical care unit doctors and nurses at TMH for their professional and expert care.

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, there will be no calling hours or service.

Entombment will be in Pineview Cemetery in Warren, under the guidance and services of The Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Dee was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish (St. James Church) in Warren and monetary donations can be made to St. James Church in her memory, 2532 Burton Street SE Warren, OH 44484.

