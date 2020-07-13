Duane Sabino, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Duane Sabino, 64, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his residence.

He was born January 24, 1956, in Warren Ohio the son of Anthony A. and Betty Ann Sabino.

He was a 1974 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

He worked at WJ Alarm as an installing and repairing alarm systems. He previously worked at Echo Lanes, owned and operated Quality High Tech Battery Backup System in California for ten years.

Duane was a member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Warren.

He enjoyed traveling, working on puzzles, canoeing, white water rafting and spending time with his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his mother, Betty Ann Bednarik of Warren; a niece and nephews, Staci Brindle, Anthony H. Howell and Jessica Stephens; great-nieces and nephews Taleigh, Ean, Darren and Trevan, PJ, Brianna and Ashleigh.

He is preceded in death by his father; a brother, Gary Sabino and a sister, Charlotte A. Howell.

Those attending the calling hours are encouraged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. A funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. with Fr. Brian Crivella officiating.

Burial will be in Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

Material contributions may be made to the family.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Duane’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Duane Sabino, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 14, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.