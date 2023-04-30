WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. Edward Henry Holliger III, 86, of Aurora and formerly of Warren, passed away on Friday morning, April 28, 2023 at Anna Marie of Aurora.

Ed was born May 25, 1936 in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Edward Henry Holliger, II and Pearl “Pat”‘ Florence (MacDermand) Holliger.

Ed graduated from Avon Lake High School in 1954.

He furthered his education and divine calling at The Ohio State University where he earned degrees in Bachelor of Science in 1958 and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1962.

Dr. Holliger began his solo veterinary practice in Warren, Ohio in 1964 and retired in 2006 but never stopped helping people help their pets with his wisdom and compassion.

His community and his family were mutually blessed by each other, for generations and beyond.

During the pursuit of his academic dream, an even bigger one was realized when he met the love of his life, Thespina Antjas. They were married on August 27, 1961. Ed and Thes had a life of love and adventure and everlasting memories. They were blessed with three children and their spouses, Maria (Tracy) Tomlinson, “Hank” Edward Henry, IV (Magdi) Holliger and Sophia (Chip) Nail, as well as grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth, “Quinn” Edward Henry, V, Lukas John, Elena Isabel, “Tessa” Thespina Maria and Julia Dawn. We will all ease our grief with faith and love, family and friends and so many great stories!

He had many talents and interests that he readily shared. He loved family time, even the epic family road trips to almost every state. His other joys included art, music, other travel, card games, baseball, softball, football, horses, anything Buckeye and being a lifelong Cleveland Indians fan. He loved Mom’s cookies and he made great breakfasts and pie himself. We will always remember his flying, fishing and faith in God.

He will be greeted by his only sibling, Diane H. Berger, her husband, Allan “Al” Berger, and granddaughter Anna Sophia Holliger. Wonderful family and friends, two legs and four, will welcome him to peace and happiness in Heaven. Dr. Ed’s Holy Trinity was there for him, as he acknowledged daily and especially for us when he said prayers of grace.

He was a husband, dad, friend, coach, #1 fan, grandpa, “Papou”, Dr. Ed, “Captain Holly” and uncle Ed.

Calling hours will take place on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street Warren, Ohio, with the funeral following at 12:00 p.m.

For those unable to attend, a livestream will be available via the Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, Warren, Ohio facebook page.

A Trisagion Service and Burial will take place at Historic Marion Cemetery, 620 Delaware Avenue, Marion, OH 43302.

Donations in Edward’s name in lieu of flowers may be made to either of the following St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street Warren, OH 44481, or Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3352 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118.

Arrangements are entrusted to Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel

A television tribute will air Monday, May 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.