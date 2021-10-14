Dr. Charles Thomas “Chuck” Moxley, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fly fishing is solitary, contemplative, misanthropic, scientific in some hands, poetic in others, and laced with conflicting aesthetic considerations. It’s not even clear if catching fish is actually the point. But to Dr. Charles Thomas “Chuck” Moxley, fly fishing was his peace.

On September 21, 2021, Chuck took his seat on the bank of a trout stream in heaven, fly rod in hand.

Chuck was born on August 19, 1960, in Portland, Oregon. He moved to Youngstown, Ohio, in November 1962 where he and the family stayed until they moved to Rootstown (1968) and eventually landed in Barnesville, Ohio (1970). He graduated from Barnesville High School in 1978 where he was a student athlete on the wrestling and football teams.

He continued his education at The Ohio State University (1978-1983), where he graduated with a degree in Agriculture Education. Competing in wrestling for the Buckeyes, Chuck was a 3-year letter winner, scholar athlete and recipient of the Corwin A. Fergus Memorial Scholarship awarded to a Big Ten Scholar Athlete to pursue professional school.

Chuck furthered his education, earning an advanced degree from The Ohio State University School of Veterinary Medicine (1983-1987. Columbus was also the place he met the love of his life, Cheri Lynn (Arvanitis) Moxley, in the Spring of their sophomore year where he would wow her by performing card tricks in the dorms and writing notes on napkins in the commons. Chuck adored Cheri from the moment they met and that love lasted the remainder of his life. They were married August 18, 1984, in Warren, Ohio. They have two children, Tyler Christian Moxley and Jordan Taylor Smith (Kevin) whom he loved dearly.

Chuck was a family man who took great pride in his children’s accomplishments, attending every important event and sharing in and celebrating all of life’s moments, big and small. Providing love and a future for his wife and beloved children was his everyday focus.

Chuck leaves behind two brothers: Donald Paul Moxley (Laura, daughter Jaclen), Timothy James Moxley (Maureen, daughter Madeline, sons Jacob and Benjamin). Two brothers-in-law; Gregory Alan Arvanitis (Jeanie, sons Evan and Ryan) and Douglas Harry Arvanitis (Catherine, sons Nikko and Carter).

He was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Janyce and Wendell Moxley and Alma and Harry Arvanitis.

A Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, Chuck had a 30-year career at Town and Country Veterinary Hospital and Parkman Road Clinic in Warren, Ohio. The hospital was a passion project of Chuck’s with a goal of having it ranked as one of the top 10 vet clinics in the United States. A goal, like most of his, he achieved with his wonderful staff/family in 2008 when the clinic was featured in Veterinary Economics Magazine. Chuck leaves his practice in good hands, with much love and respect for his colleagues and clients.

Chuck was valued and respected member of the community and served countless people through his work on the board of Believers Christian Church and Maplewood School Board. A mentor and coach, Chuck delighted in seeing people realize their full potential- on the track, in the classroom, or on the gun range. In his free time, you’d find him fly fishing, tying his own flies (for which he is renowned worldwide), and cheering on the Buckeyes.

The family is thankful to Dr. Larry Woods and the staff at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for their exceptional care. We’d also like to thank the caring staff at Mangiarelli Rehabilitation who ensured Chuck’s last days were like he always knew working toward a goal and training.

To honor and celebrate Chuck is to remember that he was all of the things in the quote above, a scientist and an artist, a coach and a student, an integrator and a problem solver. The stereotypical fisherman stories don’t apply to the life he lived. He was larger than life-and he always had a story to match. We miss those tales already. We love you Chuck, rest easy on the stream.

In memory of Chuck, the Dr. Charles T. Moxley Memorial Scholarship Fund has been founded, which will provide assistance to a local student wishing to attend veterinary school. Donations can be made out to Charles T. Moxley Memorial Scholarship Fund and sent to PO Box 773, Cortland, OH 44410.

Please join us for a celebration of life for Chuck. We will gather together on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Believer Christian Fellowship Church in Warren, Ohio at 11:00 a.m.

