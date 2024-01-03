WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy P. DeCapito, 97 of Warren, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, December 30, 2023, at Shepherd of Valley, Howland with her daughter by her side.

Dorothy was born on May 19, 1926 in Orwell, Ohio, a daughter of William and Anna (Kowalski) Pike.

She was a 1944 graduate of Greene High School and then came to Warren in 1958.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Dorothy had an extensive career. She worked for Republic Steel and then for the Strouss Hirshberg Company for 19 years. She then worked as an assembler at Packard Electric, from where she retired after 27 years.

Dorothy and her family were dedicated parishioners of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Warren, now St. Mary & Joseph Parish, for many years.

Dorothy enjoyed reading and doing the crosswords. She enjoyed gambling and especially treasured the trips she took to Las Vegas with her husband, Mariano. Dorothy was a humble, yet strong-willed and sociable person. She had a big heart and loved her friends and family. Dorothy’s presence will be deeply missed.

Dorothy will always be remembered by her daughter, Patty Helmick of Champion and her son, Gary DeCapito of Warren.

A special thanks goes to Lisa Killen and Louise Considder, as well as the staff of Shepherd of the Valley, for their compassionate care and friendship.

Besides her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Mariano “Blackie” DeCapito; siblings, Charolotte Pike, Maria Eden, Arthur Pike, Walter Pike and Alma Walken and a son-in-law, Jim Kilgore.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Dorothy on Saturday, January 6, 2024 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Christopher Cicero presiding.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy’s name to St. Mary & Joseph Parish, 232 Seneca Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44481, OR to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

