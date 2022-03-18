WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy J. “Dottie” Sabey, 96, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Trumbull Reginal Medical Center.

Dottie was born January 26, 1926, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Charles R. and Dora Dixon.

She was a 1943 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was a hostess at the Café 422 and previously worked as a bus driver for Howland and Fairhaven Schools.

Dottie was very active in the community: Trumbull Town Hall, Warren Civic Music, Warren Collelongese Society, Trumbull Board of Elections, Harriet Taylor Upton House, Harding High School Preservation and LPGA Volunteer.

Dottie enjoyed playing dominos, bowling and golfing into her 90s. She made a hole-in-one at Tammerwin in her 80s. She was an accomplished seamstress, a great cook and enjoyed canning from the family garden.

Dottie lived with her husband, Dick, in California, returning to Warren to care for her father and brother. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed many lifelong friendships. With a great sense of humor, she had some sharp opinions, always with open ears and heart. She enjoyed many of the finer things in life. The arts, plays, travel, fashion while finding pleasure in the simple things. She always felt the people in her life made her life rich and fulfilled.

Dottie will be missed by her children, Linda DeScenna (Mark Robinson) of Sherman Oaks, California, Thomas DeScenna (Cathy Fowler) of Warren, Bob DeScenna of Howland and David DeScenna of Burghill; seven grandchildren, Nicole, Bobby, Emily, Jake, Chelsea, Kyle and Alex; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, especially her niece, Patty Gardner.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard B. “Dick” Sabey, Sr., whom she married September 6, 1980 and passed away November 12, 2009; a brother, Charles R. “Dickie” Dixon; a half-brother, Ward and a half-sister, Betty.

Keeping with Dottie’s wishes there will be no calling hours or service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy’s name to the Trumbull Town Hall, PO Box 947, Warren, OH 44482.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road, Warren, OH 44483. Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Dottie’s family.

To send flowers to Dorothy’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 20 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.