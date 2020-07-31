Dorothy “Dottie” Lamb, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy “Dottie” Lamb, 95 years old, formerly of Champion, Ohio, left her earthly home on Friday, July 24, while holding the hand of her granddaughter, Jamie as she climbed the stairs to her new home in Heaven.

Dorothy was born August 27, 1924 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late John and Alice Evans.

She spent her young years living and working in New York City with her cousin and best friend, Evelyn. She enjoyed a colorful life as an elevator operator at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City. There she met the stars, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis, Jr., Doris Day and many more. Dorothy met her first husband, Robert Goff, while ice skating at Rockefeller Center. They moved to Windham, Ohio, then to Champion, Ohio where Dorothy spent most of her life.

She had one child, Donna, with her first husband. After his death, she met and married Herbert Lamb, who had four children. Dorothy finally had the big family she had always wanted.

Dorothy worked for Union Savings Trust Bank (now Chase Bank), in Newton Falls. She was honored to be the first woman bank manager in Ohio.

The real joy in Dorothy’s life were her children. She never referred to herself as “stepmom”. She so enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

God blessed Dorothy with a long and full life.

Dorothy will live on in the memories of her children, Marlene (Paul) Shamrock, Sr. of Cortland, Ohio, Herb (Susan) Lamb of Cleveland, Georgia, Terry Gordon (Phyllis) Lamb of Bradenton, Florida and Janice (Michael) Gould of Bradenton, Florida; 17 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren, with one more on the way.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Goff; her second husband, Herbert Lamb; daughter, Donna Goff; great-granddaughter, Karri Alonso and great-great-granddaughter, Kaydance Michelle Shamrock.

Family and friends may pay theire respects Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483. A funeral service will begin at 2:30 p.m.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Dorothy’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dorothy “Dottie” Lamb, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 2 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

More stories from WKBN.com: