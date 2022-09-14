WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Capito, 95 of Warren, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022, at her residence.

Dorothy was born November 8, 1926, in Nelsonville, Ohio, the daughter of Howard and Edna (Patton) Raine.

She was a graduate of Nelsonville High School and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Ohio University.

Dorothy was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Warren.

She was a member of the Warren Olympic Club, YMCA and the Trumbull County Democratic Party.

She enjoyed playing tennis, vacationing in Florida and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Dorothy will be missed by her children, Mary Jane (Doug) DePaul of Girard and James Capito of Powell; three grandchildren, Lyndsey (Andy) Powers, Andrew (Kendra) DePaul and Caroline Capito and three great-grandchildren Winston and Wyatt Powers and Charlie DePaul.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William “Bill” Capito, whom she married August 1949 and passed away July 27, 2014; son, William H. Capito; grandson, Zachary Capito; daughter-in-law, Karen Capito; a brother, Howard Raine, Jr. and a sister, Jane Hientzelman.

Special thanks and appreciation to son-in-law, Doug DePaul, who spent countless hours each day providing fantastic home cooked meals and endless caregiving to Dorothy for the past six years.

The family would also like to thank the Compassionate Care Hospice team of nurse, Monica Downes and aide, Beth Paulis, for their care of Dorothy over the past months.

A private family calling hours and service was held Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Burial was in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy’s name to Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Friends and family may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.