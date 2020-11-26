Dorothy Anne (LaBuda) Kvesich, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Dorothy Anne (LaBuda) Kvesich, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020.

Dorothy was born April 30, 1926, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of Joseph and Anna LaBuda.

A 1944 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, Dorothy was elected homecoming queen in her Senior year.

In 1947, she married her high-school sweetheart, Edward Kvesich and in 1955, they welcomed their beloved daughter, Susan.

Over the years Dorothy worked at Belle Marc Uniforms at the Eastwood Mall at the height of its popularity and was later well known as a hostess at the Warren landmark, Buena Vista Café.

Dorothy was an outstanding bowler, frequently receiving recognition for high score in league play in the Pinsetters Bowling League, scoring over 200 on several occasions. She was also an excellent golfer. Dorothy was an avid football fan who rooted with zeal for the Warren G. Harding Raiders and Ohio State Buckeyes and most professional football teams.

Proud of her Polish heritage, she was a member of the Polish Women’s Alliance of America and she was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren.

Dorothy is survived by her brother, Bill LaBuda, of Tucson, Arizona; 10 nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Kvesich; daughter, Susan M. Kvesich; sister, Eleanor Bryan; brothers, Henry LaBuda and Chester LaBuda; niece, Rosellen LaBuda and nephew, David M. Bryan.

Her smile, her laugh, her wit and wisdom will be immensely missed. Her love of a good Reuben sandwich and free peach pie will be fondly remembered! If anyone has a need for an outdated TV remote, please contact the family!

Due to COVID-19, the family will have a private burial at Pineview Cemetery in Warren.

A festive celebration of life will be held when it is safe to gather in numbers.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

