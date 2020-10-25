Dorothy Ann (Nastal) Welday, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Ann (Nastal) Welday, 97, died peacefully at home in her sleep on Sunday, October 18, 2020 while in recent hospice care. Dorothy had been living in Howland since recovering from a broken hip in 2016.

Dorothy was born on January 22, 1923 in Warren, Ohio, the last of eight children born to Joseph I. Nastal and Victoria J. (Drodzal) Nastal.

Dorothy grew up on the west side of Warren and went to Warren City Schools graduating from Warren G. Harding on January 22, 1942.

She worked at Federal Machine and Welding for the Engineering Department for 11 years. She volunteered for another 11 years at St Joseph’s Hospital when it was on Tod Avenue.

Dorothy married Lawrence “Hartleigh” Welday on October 8, 1949 and was married for 50 years, before Hartleigh died in 1999. They enjoyed traveling, golf, walking, bowling and playing cards. They had a small circle of very dear friends with whom they spent time. They did not have children of their own, but had many nieces and nephews and children of friends whom they loved dearly. After her husband died, she spent every weekend with her sister Sally Fittipaldo who was also widowed. That’s when she became a member of Blessed Sacrament Church.

When Aunt Dottie’s Macular Degeneration progressed, she could no longer drive; so she walked every day. People in the neighborhood recognized the little lady who always wore a hat and walked once or twice a day for a few miles. Dottie could not see well, but could be a navigator and her sister Sally could drive but was not good at directions; so the two of them went on one day adventures eating at different restaurants and visiting interesting sites in the surrounding communities.

Dororthy is survived by her sister; her nieces, Darlene Mink-Crouse (Dan), Beverly Fittipaldo, June James (Richard) and Sally Gelata, who have been her Caregivers for the past four years. They wish to express their deep appreciation for the friends who helped care for Aunt Dottie, especially Melinda Chapin, who has been part of the family for the past decade.

Aunt Dottie is also survived locally by niece, Linda Reed (Lonnie) and by Hartleigh’s local nephews, Randy and Ron Welday and families and by the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of her siblings all over the country.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her devoted husband, Hartleigh, in 1999 and all her Nastal siblings. Her sisters were Blanch Ellis (Warren), Maryann MacLaren (Florida), Sally Fittipaldo (Warren) and Helen Jane Neilsen (Florida). Her brothers were John (Warren), Frank (Warren) and Stan (Indiana, Illinois and California).

Dororthy Welday will be laid to rest next to her husband, Hartleigh, at Champion Township Cemetary.

Given the pandemic, there will be no calling hours or service.

Material donations may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

