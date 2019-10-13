Dorothy Ann Fonce, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Ann (Petak) Fonce, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends, Monday, October 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Health Center.

She was born July 26, 1943, in Warren Ohio, the daughter of Andrew R. Petak and Barbara (Yanci) Petak.

Dorothy was a 1961 graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Warren and ATES Technical School in 1984.

She retired from PsyCare Inc. in Warren as Office Manager after 15 years of service.

Dorothy was the first Female member of the Optimist Club of Bazetta Cortland.

In her spare time, Dorothy enjoyed reading Tess Gerritsen books, playing Bingo, bowling at Echo Lanes on the Kachurik Farms team with her sister, mother and niece and going on excursions with her partner, Hank.

She is survived by her loving partner of 18 years, Henry (Hank) Luscher of Cortland; her mother, Barbara (Yanci) Petak of Niles; her son, Gary M. Fonce of Warren; her daughter, Carollyn R. Finegold of Glen Rock, NewJersey; her sister, Donna Allison of Bucyrus and her five beloved grandchildren, Andrew M. and Garrett L. Fonce and Matthew S., Nathan N. and Emma K. Finegold.

She is preceded in death by an infant son, Frank J. Fonce III; her father, Andrew R. Petak; husband, Frank J. Fonce, Jr. and a sister, Mary C. Kachurik.

Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday, October 19 from 9:30 – 10:25 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren.

There will be a funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Pineview Cemetery, Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy’s name to the Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center, 1044 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio 44501.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Dorothy’s family.