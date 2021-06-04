Dorothy A. Pehanich, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy A. Pehanich, 83, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at her residence.

She was born June 20, 1937, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Andrew, Sr. and Blanche (Biedka) Kobialka.

She was a graduate of Struthers High School and came to Warren in 1959.

She was a member of St. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Warren.

She enjoyed gardening, birdwatching, bingo, going to SCOPE and being with friends.

She is survived by her children, Edward P. (Sabrina) Pehanich of Warren and Gina (William “Will”) Duncan of Niles and two grandchildren, Joseph E. (Lauren) Pehanich of Warren and Emily Pehanich of Warren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward J. Pehanich, whom she married January 19, 1959 and passed away April 8, 1986; four brothers, Frank, Andrew, Jr., Benjamin and Joseph Kobialka; two half-brothers, Adam and Alex Presnar and two sisters, Mary DeMocko and Ruth Sumner.

Dorothy’s family gathered on Thursday for prayers of Christian Burial at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

Burial was in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, Warren.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the All-Caring Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Suite B101, Canfield, OH 44406.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 6, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.