Doris M. Padovan, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris M. Padovan, 98, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 15, 2021 at the home of her daughter, Patricia.

Mrs. Padovan was a graduate of Red Cloud High School in Red Cloud, Nebraska.

She had been a resident of the Warren area since 1950 and was a member of Howland United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed reading, knitting, gardening, and playing golf.

After retiring as a hairdresser, Doris was employed at Avalon South Golf Course and Daffin’s.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia of Mentor, Ohio; daughter-in-law. Sherry Padovan of Champion; two grandchildren, Christopher (Rebecca) Padovan and Jessica Padovan; three great grandchildren, Lindsay, Brendan and Kaitlyn Padovan; a sister, Ila and many loving nieces and nephews.

Her husband, Hugo, whom she married on February 4, 1951 and her son, Rick, preceded her in death.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023

Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, American Cancer Society at http://www.cancer.org/ or Cleveland Clinic Hospice, PO Box 931517 Cleveland, OH 44193.

Private services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

