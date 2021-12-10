CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Barbara Chernick, 95, passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Shepherd of the Valley.

Doris was born February 11, 1926, in Indiana, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Pietro and Antonia Morganti.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane (John) Prokop of Bristolville and a granddaughter, Christine Prokop of Streetsboro.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward F. Chernick, whom she married May 4, 1946 and passed away August 19, 2008; three sisters and six brothers.

Her wishes were no calling hours or service.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Peter Rossi Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to Doris’ family, please visit our floral store.