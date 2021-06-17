Donna Marchelle Beasley Lenix, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Marchelle Beasley Lenix, 59, of Warren passed away on Friday evening, June 11, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Donna was born on November 18, 1961 in Detroit, Michigan, a daughter of Ted and Helen (Redmond-Beasley) Griggs.

Donna graduated from Warren Western Reserve in 1980 and went on to study business at ETI Technical College.

Donna was an excellent cook and baker. She enjoyed music and dancing and always made everyone smile. Most of all, she loved being with her family, which she adored. Donna’s loving presence will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Donna leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her husband of 21 years, Lenwood Lenix; children, Amber Beasley, R.A. Beasley, Neeka Penn, Lenwood Lenix, Jr. and J.T. Lenix; grandchildren, Latrell Beasley and Jamel, Carlos, Javon and Cameron Penn; four great-grandchildren; 34 nieces; 23 nephews and a lovely range of cousins.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Loretta Jean Beasley Smalls, Delores Beasley Phillips and Autrienetta Redmond Beasley Cobb; four cousins, one niece and two nephews.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Donna on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE. A Memorial Service will follow at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.