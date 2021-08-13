Donna Kalogeras, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Kalogeras, 69, passed away peacefully Monday, August 9, 202, at her residence.

Donna was born July 4, 1952, in Corbin, Kentucky, the daughter of James and Bertha Brock.

She was a graduate of East Canton High School and moved to Warren in 1972.

She previously worked at the 3 Star Diner as a waitress where she met her husband and then was a homemaker and raised her family.

She enjoyed baking, reading and taking care of her loved ones.

Donna was of the Baptist Faith.

Donna is survived by her children, Angel Kalogeras of California and Maria Bilihoutis of Cortland; four grandchildren, five brothers and two sisters.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom B. “Zoro” Kalogeras, whom she married March 11, 1972 and passed away March 4, 2011; her grandmother, Roxie Davis who raised her; a brother, Rocky Brock and sister, Linda Brock.

A Memorial service will be held later for Donna.

