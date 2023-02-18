WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jo DiMauro Wyko, 81, of Warren, died Tuesday January 24, 2023, peacefully at her home.

She was born on July 28, 1941, in Warren, the daughter of Dominic and Josephine DiLoreto DiMauro.

She was a 1959 graduate of St. Mary’s High School.

Donna worked at WHHH radio, City Loan and as the librarian at St. James Elementary School. In 1968, while working at City Loan, she met her husband, John “Jack”. They married on May 3, 1969. They had two children, Cara and Jim.

Donna and her family lived in El Paso, Texas and São Paulo, Brazil, before moving back to Warren.

Donna loved spending time with her grandchildren, whom she adored. She enjoyed traveling and visiting her friends across the country. She had an infectious laugh, and she never met a person she didn’t like.

Donna is survived by her husband, Jack; her daughter, Cara (Dominic) Venetti of Warren; her son, Jim (Mary Beth) Wyko of Pittsburgh; grandchildren Kyle and Sofia Venetti; her sister Carlene Ross of Warren, her nieces Sara (Ryan) DeMatteis of Columbus, Jamie (Jason) Lapetina of Virginia, Jessica (Joe) Bradbury of Burghill; her nephew Dominic (Alison) DiMauro of Alabama; her cousins Deanna Dinas of San Diego, Anthony “Butch” (Karen) DiMauro and Elizabeth Loreto, both of Warren, as well as many other cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jim DiMauro.

Services will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 5:00 pm. at the Peter Rossi and Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE Warren, Ohio 44483 with calling hours from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Services will immediately follow calling hours at the funeral home with Father Christopher Cicero officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Donna’s name.

