Donna (Janis) Kobasiar, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna (Janis) Kobasiar, 96, passed away peacefully Monday, November 16, 2020 at Ohio Living Lake Vista.

She was born May 3, 1924 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter Joseph and Marie (Oros) Janus.

She began dance training at the age of five, performing in and around Trumbull County. She portrayed Minnie Mouse at Saturday Cartoon Matinees and won at many talent shows by age 12. She was acrobatic Majorette for the Harding High School Band, valedictorian of the Class of 1943 and very active in class reunions.

While in high school, Donna passed her Dance Masters of America exam when she was 17 years old and began teaching dancing in area towns. She opened The Donna Janis School of Dance in 1944, held annual recitals and her students performed at many events, some became dance teachers.

She married Metro Kobasiar in 1950, together enjoying bowling and golf.

Donna was Miss Dance Ohio in 1966 and retired in 1969.

She was a member of St. John’s Orthodox Church in Warren, where she was very active in the Church Sisterhood, fish fry and all Church functions. She was a librarian of the book library at Lake Vista and taught Chair Dancing until age 94. She participated in exercise classes and other activities.

She is survived by a brother, Joseph (Alene Roberts) Janis of Las Vegas, Nevada; a sister, Patricia Allen of Chandler, Arizona and several loved nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Metro Kobasiar.

Family and friends may pay their respects Monday, November 23, 2020 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Orthodox Church, 2020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church with Fr. Brian Crivella officiating.

The service will also be live streamed by accessing https://www.facebook.com/SaintJohnsWarren.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored and all guests must wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors exit the church after paying their respects to the family. Please do not linger unless you plan to attend Donna’s service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Donna’s name to St. John’s Orthodox Church, 2020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Donna’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donna (Janis) Kobasiar, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.