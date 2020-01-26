Donna J. Guerra, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. Guerra, 78, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Grace wood’s Assisted Living in Niles.

She was born on January 19, 1942 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Victor and Ann Fender.

She was a 1959 Graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and attended Warren Business College.

She retired from Warren Screen Machine as an office manager after 30 years.

Donna was of the Catholic Faith.

She was a member of the Trumbull County Duplicate Bridge Club, was an avid Duplicate Bridge player was a bridge life master and attended duplicate bridge tournaments in the U.S. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Donald J. “Don” Guerra, of Warren, whom she married on March 3, 1962; three children, Lynette (Michael) Vinson of Winter Park, Florida; Janice Schneider of Cortland and Donald (Kim) Guerra of Akron; seven grandchildren, Colin and Chase Halbert, Jake and Brooke Schneider, Ashley, Austin Hall and Abigail Guerra and three brothers-in-law, Peter Marchese of Farmdale, Phil Guerra and Larry (Gina) Guerra, both of Niles.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Patricia Marchese and a sister-in-law, Karen Guerra.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 659 Niles-Cortland Road NE, Cortland, OH 44410.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church with Reverend Carl Kish officiating.

Burial will be in Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Donna’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, 3695 Boardman-Canfield Road, Suite 301, Canfield, OH 44406.

The family would like to thank the Nurses and Aids at Gracewood Assisted Living for their kindness and loving care.

Caring and professional services were entrusted to the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to Donna’s family.

