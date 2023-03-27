WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald W. “Don” De Arment, Jr., 68, of Warren, passed away on Friday evening, March 24, 2023, at Regency Hospital – Cleveland East.

Don was born on January 5, 1955, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Donald W., Sr. and Betty (Boardwine) De Arment.

Don was a 1973 graduate of Howland High School and went on to work at their family-owned golf course, as well as, in trucking, logistics and car sales for many years.

Besides his work, Don enjoyed playing and teaching golf, learning and working on cars, listening to music while grilling for his family, taking care of his dogs and gardening. Don was famous for his homemade, canned peppers, relentless love for the Browns, and his worldclass sense of humor. Most of all, he cherished the time he spent with his family. Don will be deeply missed by many.

Don will always be remembered by his wife of 38 years, Victoria “Vicki” (Heckman) De Arment of Warren; a son, Donald W. III (Kayla) De Arment of Fall Church, Virginia; a granddaughter, Liana De Arment and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Don was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Don on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel of Warren, 1884 North Road NE.

A funeral service will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

